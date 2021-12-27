Nimra Khan flaunts elegance in traditional wear at Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert

Actress Nimra Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert in Karachi who mesmerized the audience with his breathtaking performance.



The Khoob Seerat actress was a sight to behold as she donned a velvet heavily embroidered outfit paired with royal accessories with makeup on point.

Her hair was tied neatly into a bun and displayed her infectious smile as she clicked selfies with her industry pals.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared rare glimpses from the star-studded night.

The star-studded event had a guest list that included some of the biggest names of the industry such as Faysal Quraishi, , Abdullah Kadwani, Javaid Sheikh Saba Faisal, Sanam Jung, Bushra Ansari, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha Nimra Khan and many more.



Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the most accomplished and respected musicians of all time who carved the name in the hearts of the public through his melodious voice, gracing the genre of classical music.

Nimra was having the time of her life grooving to the beats of Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s live songs.

The crowd applauded and danced as Fateh Ali set the stage on fire.







