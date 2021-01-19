Adnan Siddiqui to collaborate with the British High Commission to promote cultural exchange Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Adnan Siddiqui to collaborate with the British High Commission to promote entertainment

Popular Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has joined hands with the British High Commission with an aim to promote UK-Pak ties and flourish the entertainment industry.

After signing the successful collaborative project with the Turkish producers and actors, promoting Pak-Turk collaborations, Siddiqui is all set to achieve new milestone for Pakistani television.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star will be a proud Pakistan-UK dosti (friendship) ambassador to promote the cultural exchange.





The Mom actor met British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner and shared exclusive pictures from the meeting on his Instagram. Siddiqui revealed how the two countries are in talks to strengthen ties through not just television, but also education and sports.

"In these times of global inclusivity, the world is an oyster in every sense of the word. I firmly believe that cross-cultural exchange across all fields will shape the new order of diplomacy," he shared, alongside pictures from the meeting.

"In a meeting with Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner, this observation was underscored as we talked about renewed impetus to Pakistan-England ties through education, entertainment and cricket."

"Thank you, Mr Turner. It was an honour sharing tea and ideas with you. May our friendship grow personally and diplomatically. Thank you Ms Younis for making this happen," he added.

Turner also shared some photos from the day and expressed his enthusiasm.

Siddiqui was joined bythe producer of long-awaited-to-be-release film Legend of Maula Jutt Ammara Hikmat. She was also part of the team, and shared a selfie from the occasion.