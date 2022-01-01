Anushka Sharma to make comeback with 3 big screen projects

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has some good news for her supporters as she will be signing three major Bollywood films for the big screen.



Sharma’s return to the big screen in 2022 is the best thing that could happen to the industry as her absence had created a void in the hearts of her fans.

Anushka’s admirers will be overjoyed by the fact that the talented star is taking up ground-breaking projects.

After a long hiatus from the showbiz world conducting her mom duties , the Angrezi Medium actress will now be focusing on her acting career.

Regarding Sharma’s acting decision, an insider stated, “Each announcement is likely to generate a lot of discussion. Anushka has always wanted to be a part of the best cinema that the Hindi film industry has to offer, and these new selections will reflect her desire to work on fresh and new projects. She plans to concentrate on her acting career and hopes to be a part of cinema that is both unique and exciting.”

The diva is currently on a tour to South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli.