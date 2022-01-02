Will Minal Khan make comeback to small screen space ?

Actress Minal Khan has been on a break from the television screen since her marriage and opened up about her return in a recent chat leaving fans confused.



Minal Khan has gained massive fame with her versatile acting talents and fans have been missing her too much.

Minal tied the knot with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and since then has been enjoying her time with her hubby traveling away to different destinations for romantic vacays.

In an interview with Ahsan Khan on the Time Out Show, the Jalan star revealed her take regarding her return saying, “ I have been enjoying life, I am resting, we are having our honeymoon period.”

Further acting, Khan stated, “I am not doing dramas, I have done TVCs, I took a break because I am enjoying time with my husband and family, also I was overworked, now I will take break , I will do something different after a break.”

Khan wishes to venture into new possibilities once she deems fit.