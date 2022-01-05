Katrina Kaif extends warm birthday greetings to Deepika Padukone

Today marks Deepika Padukon’s birthday and many of her colleagues from the Bollywood town came forward to share special wishes including Katrina Kaif who showered warm blessings upon her.



The starlet is currently on a romantic getaway with her hubby Ranveer Singh and turned 36 today.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, Kat penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her pal Deepika along with a captivating picture saying, "Happy birthday to u May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness."

Meanwhile, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a release date of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan as a birthday gift.





She wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”.

Kat never misses a chance in expressing love and admiration for her fellow pals.