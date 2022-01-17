Take a look at Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's trip to Phuket

The celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain jetted off for savoring holidays in Phuket, Thailand and shared insights from their trip on social media.



In accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines the lovebirds have flown to the island to meet some of their old friends and are surely having the time of their life exploring the beauty of Phuket.

Taking to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress posted snapshots from her trip where the lovebirds were snuggled in for a selfie in the car and captioned it, “Finally Phuket”.





In another picture Aziz was spotted overcome with excitement as she chilled by the pool in a resort clad in casuals sporting a hat giving off major vacay vibes.





The duo have traveled in the peak of the pandemic and are looking forward to a safe trip.

Just like other celebs, the couple took time out of their busy work and home routine to rejoice in a break.