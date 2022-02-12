Alia Bhatt gives a witty reply to all the wedding rumours circulating with beaue Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt whose marriage plans have always gone haywire are again caught up in wedding rumours which the latter tactfully addressed.

It has been a while since the lovebirds have been dating and every now and then a report comes in about their wedding date.

In a chat with Film Companion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, "Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know."

Whereas in another interview with NDTV, she revealed, “In my head I am already married to Ranbir and it will work out in all the right and beautiful way.”

Alia has given Ranbir the ‘best boyfriend ever’ title since his massive support during trailer launch of girlfriend’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.