Kajol buys swanky flats for a bomb amount: Read More 

Kajol buys swanky flats for a bomb amount:

Superstar Kajol recently purchased two new flats in Mumbai for a whopping price, as per squarefeatindia.com.

The apartments are worth a price of 11.95 crore and are located near to her shiv shakti bungalow in Juhu on the 10th floor.

There is no confirmation from Kajol’s side over the property purchases.

According to the mentioned portal it is claimed that the carpet area of both the houses are said to be 2000 square feet.

In May 2021, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn had also bought a sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around 60 crore.

Both the partners have an eye for purchasing lavish houses.