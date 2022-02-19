Ananya Panday jokes about dad Chunky Panday’s sartorial choice at home

Actress Ananya Panday does not like entertaining guests at home as her father Chunky Panday is always roaming around in a towel, a sight not pleasant to witness.

Ananya had even shut her Gehraiyaan co-stars from coming over to her place for dinner.

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his Youtube channel, the Khaali Peeli actress quipped about her father’s habit “My dad is always roaming around in a towel. If you all still want to come, come.”

To this Shakun Batra replied, "I can already imagine so many memes being made on that."

Ananya loves to socialize and host people but Chunky’s attitude prevents her.