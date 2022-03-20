Asim Azhar, Merub Ali exchange rings: See

Asim Azhar and Merub Ali get engaged in a small ceremony

Singer Asim Azhar gets engaged to Merub Ali in a small ceremony with few guests and family members in attendance.

The celebrity couple announced the big news on their respective social media accounts, leaving fans happy.

Sharing pictures of her happy day, the fashion blogger Merub wrote, “Shukar Alhamdulillah [Thank you God]. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers.”





On the other hand, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer also tweeted the same from his ceremony.

Some people believed that they were relatives while the others thought them to be romantically involved.

Congratulatory messages began pouring in from followers and the media fraternity.

Rumours surrounding their alleged affair finally came true.