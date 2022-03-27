Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite for ' Tiger 3'

'Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to make cameo appearances in 'Tiger 3

There is some exciting news awaiting for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he is reported to gear up for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in June.

After wrapping the schedule shoot for the film Pathan in Spain, SRK will join the Wanted star for the new movie.

As per reports by ETimes, it was revealed, “Not just SRK, but the sequence will feature both King Khan and Salman Khan. For those uninformed, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be featuring in cameo sequences in each other's films. “

Further adding, the source said, "The ‘Tiger 3’ sequence with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about well after the film’s release.”