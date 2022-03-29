Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone dazzle at TIMES100 ceremony: See

Deepika padukone and Ranveer Singh make a sparkling entry at the awards ceremony





The pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who became the talk of the town captivated hearts with their glamorous appearance as the former gets honoured at the Time100 show.

It marked a terrific day for Padukone and Singh could not stop gushing over her beloved and her extraordinary work.

A photo of the Chennai Express actress and Singh did rounds online.





The actress was a sight to behold in a sequinned saree with a sleeveless blouse and a red choker.

On the other hand, Singh looked handsome in an orange sherwani and eyeglasses posing alongside other A-list stars of the industry.

Fans appreciated the Simmba actor’s presence at his wife’s special day supporting and cheering for her.