Priyanka Chopra reveals her 40th birthday plans

Superstar Priyanka Chopra dropped hints about how she wants to ring in her 40th birthday.



The actress, who welcomed a daughter via surrogate, has an ideal location in mind for her birthday celebration.

Talking about her plans with Travel+Leisure, the Barfi actress said, "I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in. Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40."

Priyanka opts for a beach destination as her go-to for a romantic birthday bash.

The star will turn 40 in July.