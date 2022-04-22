Daily Jang
Priyanka Chopra reveals her 40th birthday plans

By Zainab Nasir|April 22, 2022
Priyanka Chopra reveals her 40th birthday plans 

Superstar Priyanka Chopra dropped hints about how she wants to ring in her 40th birthday.

The actress, who welcomed a daughter via surrogate, has an ideal location in mind for her birthday celebration. 

Talking about her plans with Travel+Leisure, the Barfi actress said, "I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in. Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40." 

Priyanka opts for a beach destination as her go-to for a romantic birthday bash.

The star will turn 40 in July. 

