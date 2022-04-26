Sidharth Malhotra enjoys tasty meal in Turkey: See

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who is in Turkey for a vacay, was seen binging over scrumptious cuisine.



Since his arrival to Turkey, the star shared a sneak peek into his travel diaries with million followers.

Once again the Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories and posted insights captioning, "Foodie."

While sipping his beverage the actor was all excited as a large meal with buns, fruits, meat and rice graced the table.

He donned a casual outfit and sunglasses for the day.

Despite having a gala time in Turkey, the actor is thought to have parted ways with rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani.