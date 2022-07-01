Sushmita Sen gives two cents on her being single

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen opened up on why she never got married.

In a recent show she discussed the concepts of relationship, marriage, kids, adoption, men and bad decisions.

Talking about it at Twinkle Khanna's Tweak show, the Main Hoon Na actress said, "After I adopted Renee, there was no man thereafter who came into my life that didn’t know what my priorities were. Well, I don’t expect anyone to share the responsibility but you cannot ask me to step away from it. My daughter needs me till a certain age."

"Luckily, I had met some very interesting men in my life but the only reason I never got married is because they were a let-down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation and if at all, I think they have been very gracious.'



Sen went on, "I don't regret anything and that don't bullshit about them and boldly live my mistakes."



"They have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face, gave equal measure of love respect to everyone. So, kids were never a problem. I came close to getting married thrice but God saved me. I can’t tell you what disaster followed with their respective lives. God saved me and my kids," she added.



Last year, Sen parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who she met over Instagram DM's.







