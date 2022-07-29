Sajal Aly's International film's first look out now: Check

Actress Sajal Aly made waves with Jemima Goldsmith's upcoming cinematic venture What's Love Got To Do with It as the camera clicks go viral.

This is a feature film which stars many big names of the industry Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shabana Azmi, and Shahzad Latif.

What's Love Got To do With It's production team released some shots from the entertainer, which shows the Alif star along other international actors.

Sajal was wearing a beautiful dress along with a scarf flaunting her adorable smile.





For the unversed, fans who were foreseeing Sajal's first English movie, are eagerly waiting for its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The breath-taking clicks received a lot of praise from the netizens alike calling Sajal "My little rockstar is now an international star."







