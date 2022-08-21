Karan Johar on Anil Kapoor being a 'nana' for the first time : ''He is jawaan as hell"

Karan Johar on Anil Kapoor being a 'nana' for the first time : ''He is jawaan like hell"

Producer Karan Johar taken aback by Anil Kapoor's status as a grandfather.

Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor is now mom to a baby boy and on this occasion Karan has extended his good wishes to the Kapoor family.

During an Instagram live session, the maker congratulated Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja alongside Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor who have now turned grandparents also mentioning Rhea Kapoor.

"I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell."



The new parents announced they had welcomed their bundle of joy with a signed note on Instagram.