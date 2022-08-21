'Liger 2’ is coming, reveals Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut 'Liger' will reportedly get a sequel

Actor Vijay Deverakonda confirmed the sequel of his upcoming much-anticipated film Liger.

As the film nears it release on August 25, Vijay confirmed the sequel of the film in a recent interview.

"We are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time," said Vijay.

Explaining his character, the Arjun Reddy star said, “My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting. On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves."

"It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy.”

Liger will see Vijay's debut in Bollywood in which he essays the role of an underrated boxer who turns out to be a champion fighter.