Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' slated for release next summer

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is set to release in June, 2023

Earlier today, the release date of Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha was finally announced.

As per Zoom TV, the movie is set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is going to be a musical love story and will mark as the second on-screen collaboration of the duo; Kartik and Kiara were recently seen together in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

No further details related to the upcoming love story, which is a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures, were revealed.

On the work front, Kartik has Shehzada, Freddy and Captain India lined up.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh actress Kiara will next be seen alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in film Govinda Naam Mera.