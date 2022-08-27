Farhan Akhtar lights up wife Shibani Dandekar's day with loving birthday greet: "Happy birthday my beautiful"

Star Farhan Akhtar has a special birthday wish for his beloved life partner Shibani Dandekar!

The duo, who recently got married, never fails to set couple goals as they often document their love side to the world, and this is enough to melt hearts.

Well currently the pair is having a whale of a time attending a friend’s wedding in Australia, and today Shibani is also celebrating her special day there.

The Dil Chahta Hai actor took to his Instagram space and shared a gorgeous click of the two as they stood on the boat together.





He also penned in a sweet note for wifey dear which read, "Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar."