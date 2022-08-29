Kartik Aryan meets little fan dressed as his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' character

Kartik Aryan shared a video of his cute little fan dressed as 'Rooh Baba' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Kartik Aryan met a little fan who dressed up as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 character Rooh Baba, and even sang Ami Je Tomar for him!

The Luka Chuppi actor shared the video on his Instagram with the caption: “Chote Rooh Baba. Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

As per Pinkvilla, the boy could be seen all dressed up as Kartik’s character Rooh Baba and singing the most popular track from the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of first Bollywood films to collect INR 200 crore after COVID-19, proving to be a massive hit.

The film starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Kartik.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up to shoot Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Satyaprem ki Katha with Kiara in the pipeline.