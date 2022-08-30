Sanjay Dutt changes car number plate over 'superstition'

Sanjay Dutt opts for '2999' as the number plate for his new Mercedes

Sanjay Dutt has always had an obsession with luxurious cars and his number plate '4545', but now the actor has requested for a new number plate.

Many Bollywood actors have certain superstitions and it looks like Sanjay has one too; he's always favored '4545' for his cars as it sums up to 9.

Recently one of the close sources to Dutt revealed: “Baba’s astrologer advised him to change the number from 4545 to 2999. It will help him personally and professionally as well.”

The source further added: “Baba booked yet another luxurious Mercedes car for him a month ago, and this time he requested for a new number. You will get to see it soon.”

The Khalnayak actor was born on July 29 and it is reportedly why he opted for the number '2999'.

According to Pinkvilla, Dutt has some amazing collection of luxurious cars including a Ferrari 599, a two-seater Audi R8 and a Porsche SUV, all having number '4545' as their number plates.

Furthermore, the Rolls Royce Ghost which he gifted to his wife Maanyata on the birth of their twins, also had '4545' as its number plate.