Malaika Arora stalks ONLY THIS celebrity on social media

Malaika Arora revealed the only celebrity she stalks on social media on an awards night this Tuesday.

When asked on the red carpet if she stalks anyone on social media, Malaika revealed that she stalks the famous Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. Malaika said while blushing, "Not really, besides may be Tom Cruise.”

Tom Cruise is Malaika's crush since a long time as she is often seen sharing posts and stories about him on Instagram.

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish women in Bollywood and is often looked up to for her fashion sense. Currently, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor for the past 2 years.