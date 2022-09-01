Jemima Goldsmith auctioning her film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' for Pakistan flood relief

Jemima Goldsmith is raising funds for Pakistan's flood victims by auctioning off her upcoming film

Jemima Goldsmith on Thursday announced that she is putting her upcoming film What’s Love Got to Do with It up for auction in order to collect funds for flood victims in Pakistan.

According to Jemima, the highest bidder and his/her twenty friends will get the chance to watch the film at a private screening.

Taking to social media, Jemima wrote: “In aid of Pakistan’s flood victims. We are auctioning a private screening in London for up to 20 people of our film ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ See you there.”

Many Pakistani celebrities have also come forward for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Jemima's What’s Love Got To Do With It? stars famous Pakistani actress Sajal Ali in a vital role and is set to release on September 10, 2022.