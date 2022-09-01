Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma splash out on a farmhouse in Alibag

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are reportedly shelling out money to get a farmhouse built on 8 acre land

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly getting a farmhouse built for themselves on 8 acres of land in a village called Zirad in Alibag.

As per ETimes, the land is costing the couple around INR 19 crore, and so far, INR 1 crore 15 lakh has been deposited to the government treasury.

Recently, reports also revealed that Virat has announced the opening of a new restaurant in Kishore Kumar’s Mumbai bungalow.

With the new farmhouse in Alibag, Virat will join fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma, who has a farmhouse under construction there on a 3 acre land.

Moreover, cricketer Yuzvender Chahal and Hardik Pandya are also seemingly interested on buying a property in Alibag.