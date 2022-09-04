Is Elizabeth Olsen in talks to star in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly in talks to feature in House of the Dragon season 2

Actor Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly in talks to join the ensemble cast of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon for its second season.

As per Giant Freaking Robot, citing proven sources, the WandaVision actor is eyed by the production of House of the Dragon for its second season, though her role is not revealed yet.

The credibility of these 'proven sources', however, remains unclear.

Interestingly, the Oldboy actor auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen originally in the global hit series Game of Thrones.

Explaining her experience, she said it was an “awful”, saying: "Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones."

"I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback."

Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, House of the Dragon started streaming on HBO on August 21.

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, with Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Rhys Ifans portray Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, and Otto Hightower.