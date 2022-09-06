Tom Cruise sends shivers down to his fans spines with his new stunt: Watch

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise is infamous for his near-death stunts. For his upcoming film Mission Impossible: 8, he upped the ante much further.

The Top Gun actor video recently surfaced and viral on social media, where the Hollywood action star explains the importance of the big screen movie-watching experience, while filming a midair sequence for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

As per Collider, the video was originally played moments ahead of the trailer launch of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at CinemaCon in April 2022, where the first screening of the actor Top Gun: Maverick also happened.

The Mission Impossible star was standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa with no harness on. He was holding the plane with one hand as he calmly addressed his fans.

"Hey everyone! Wish I could be there with you," Cruise begins as he smiles for the camera mid-flight. "I'm sorry about the extra noise. As you can see, we're filming the latest installment of Mission Impossible right now.

"And right now we're over the gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we're making this film for the big screen, for the audiences to see in your wonderful theaters."

Movie director Christopher McQuarrie then makes a cameo while flying his own biplane. He pulls up beside Cruise's craft to say they are "losing the light" and need to go back to filming.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is slated to release in 2023. Besides Cruise, it also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny among others in key roles.