Brahmastra gets first positive review from Variety critic

Brahmastra gets positive first review

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most anticipated film of the year Brahmastra is just hours away from its release and the first review of the film is out in which Courtney Howard of Variety praises the film, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Howard has all the positive things to say about Brahmastra that has long been in the making and is director Ayan Mukerjee's dream project. Courtney wrote, "He (Ayan) smashes up genre conventions as Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood razzle-dazzle. And though the story is occasionally overcomplicated and the spectacle excites and exhausts in equal measure (as even Marvel movies do), it’s a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy – touted as Bollywood’s first original cinematic universe, the 'Astraverse.'"

Despite the overall positive review, Courtney does point out that the film gets a bit predictable at times and also has some issues with the pace of the film.

Having been in the making for years, Brahmastra is all set for its theatrical release on September 9, 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.