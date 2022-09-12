Sushant Singh Rajput's sister regrets how Bollywood snubbed the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Meetu Singh, shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram this Sunday and blamed the Bollywood film industry for his death in her caption. She claimed that Sushant's 'Brahmastra' will ruin Bollywood.

Remembering her late brother, she shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect and humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country, which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning the public’s love with pretentiousness has failed. Quality and moral values are the only thing that’ll win admiration and respect.”





Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in 2020. CBI was brought in to investigate his death which was then ruled a suicide. His Patna residence has been turned into his memorial with his telescope, books, and other personal things.