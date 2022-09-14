Shah Rukh Khan cheers for wifey Gauri Khan's new venture

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for her new design show.

The couple are the biggest cheerleaders and are often hyping each other's ventures on social media.

SRK took to his Instagram space to share a video and praised wife Gauri with sweet words saying,"Gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !coming soon on mirchiplus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022."









In the reel the designer could be seen introducing the show with much dedication and goes on to reveal that she will be designing spaces for India’s top creative minds.

It also gave a glimpse into her discussion with Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif and designer Manish Malhotra.

Gauri also dropped the teaser on her Twitter handle, giving fans an insight into her new project.

Back in June, Gauri had had mentioned she would be designing for Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora and this is finally coming true.



