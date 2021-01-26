Azaan Sami Khans latest song features Hadiqa Kiana, Ali Tariq and many more Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video titled ‘Tu Hai Mera’ includes Pakistan’s best singers

Azaan Sami Khan’s latest song features Hadiqa Kiana, Ali Tariq and many more

Recently, Azaan Sami Khan released latest song titled Tu Hai Mera which includes multifaceted voices that are adored by Pakistani citizens.

The latest track is crooned by some of the best singers of Pakistan including Hadiya Hashmi, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Tariq and Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad.

Tu Hai Mera was termed as ‘anthem of Hope’ at the 2020 LUX Style Awards. Sami’s idea about his latest song was “to make something that holds value”.

Moreover, the music video features stellar dance by a new artist and memorable performances by the singers.

Son of Adnan Sami Khan also collaborated with Eric Pillai for mastering, nailing and mixing multicultural feel.

Previously, Azaan has also worked on music for films like Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Parey Hut Love and Superstar.



