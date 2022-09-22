Ranbir Kapoor stays humble, says big openings of Sanju and Brahmastra weren't because of him

Ranbir Kapoor talks about huge openings of his films, Sanju and Brahmastra, at the box office in a recent interview, as reported by PinkVilla.

Ranbir says the great response his films Brahmastra and Sanju received at the start wasn't because of him; rather the setup around both of these films made them a success.

Ranbir Kapoor said on being given the credit of his films having grand openings at the box office, "I will very humbly and gladly accept this superficial compliment that I have done it."

He further added, "I really don't attribute these opening numbers to myself. We live in an industry where lot of these tags are given every week and every week, these records are broken. But I have that much sense that it's not because of me."

Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released in theatres on September 9 and managed to enter the 200 crore club in India within 12 days of its release.