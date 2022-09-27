Jackie Shroff reveals people started calling him Tiger Shroff's daddy after Heropanti

Jackie Shroff shared in a recent interview that his son Tiger Shroff's first film Heropanti exceeded his expectations and he got a new identity after that film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jackie revealed that after the release of Heropanti, he got himself a new identity as people started referring to him as Tiger Shroff's dad.

Jackie told Bollywood Hungama when he was asked about Tiger's favourite film, "Definitely the first picture. Jab pehli baar bacche ko parde pe dekha. Pehli baar dekha mujhe expectation tha nahi, lekin main gaya dekha, main floor ho gaya."

He further praised his son Tiger, "He danced well, he fought well. I just folded my hands. Aur uske baad mein bachche log, sab mummiyan bolne lagi ki ye dekho Tiger Shroff ke daddy hain, toh ek identity bhi de diya usne mujhe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff recently appeared in Atithi Bhooto Bhava in which he played the role of a ghost alongside Sharmin Segal and Pratik Gandhi.