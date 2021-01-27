Sonakshi Sinha invites fans to make ‘memes on her: ‘Cant wait Web Desk | January 27, 2021 'You know i love memes right?? So Bring your meme game on,' says Sonakshi

Sonakhshi Sinha wants fans to bring their A-game.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Dabangg actress posted a picture of herself in front of a mirror and asked fans to create a meme out of it.

Not only this, Sonakshi also announced that she would post the best ones on her Instagram Story.

“You know i love memes right?? So Bring your meme game on!

"Share memes using this picture and don't forget to tag me! My favorite ones will be shared on my story. Get creative, get funny... cant wait ,” she wrote

