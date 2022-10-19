Shaista Lodhi exudes boss lady vibes in Akif Ilyas makeup and styling

Host Shaista Lodhi turns makeup artist Akif Ilyas' client, who just transformed her into a shining diva for a photoshoot.





Lodhi stunned in light makeup look which added grace to her every frame.



Akif is a pro when it comes to styling and dressing and worked with the likes of Shagufta Ejaz and now Lodhi.

The actress posed for the lens of the camera in all white with a blazer and her nude gloss added more to her beauty.

Her jet black tresses fell perfectly straight and in the accessories department what she opted for was a chic watch.















