Bebo to King Khan: 5 best B-town superstar nicknames

People often express their love for each other by giving pet names so here's a throwback of of some unique alias of Bollywood celebrities and their origin.

One diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is famously called Bebo, not only by her family but the entire fandom too. It was not the 'Bebo Mein Bebo' role that earned her that title but actually her father Randhir Kapoor.

Being a lover of humorous names, he took the chance to call his little girl Bebo.

Varun Dhawan, the hunk of the Bollywood industry, is known as Pappu within his home. His dad David Dhawan gave him the this name as it resonated very much with his personality.

The Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor is the Sasha and this title got stuck with him during childhood. Apparently all his family and friends refer him as Sasha too. Whereas his wife Mira Rajput lovingly refers to him as Shaddo.

Legendary music sensation Lata attained the honour of India's Nightingale for her melodic voice.

Also Shah Rukh Khan considered the Badshah (King) of Bollywood.







