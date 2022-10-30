Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on 'Dhaakad's' poor performance

Actress Kangana Ranaut talked about her movie Dhaakad and its failure at the box office for the very first time.

She confessed how her deeply westernized character failed to impress all Indians.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai the flick opened up with a poor start at the ticket window with less than ₹1 crore and was taken down by the distributors due to very low audience turnout.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, she compared Bollywood films to the ones from the South industry.

"There are various kinds of analysis about films’ performance. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas."



She adds, “Bollywood has gone far away from its Indian culture and they have westernised films. With the trend to make westernised films, I think people are unable to relate themselves to the film. Meri bhi iss saal ek film nahin chali hain."

Kangana then reasoned, "Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki sayad bohot hi westernised character tha jisse log identify nahin kar payein (Even one of my films didn’t work this year I have learned that may be my character was too westernised, which Indian couldn’t identify)."

She believes there is a certain level of pride among the Indian audience and they root for those who are connecting them to it only, citing examples from RRR and Thalaivii as successful Pan-Indian films.



