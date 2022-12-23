Fans find another reason to love Deepika Padukone: Watch

Star Deepika Padukone showed off her filter less, makeup-free skin in new video, leaving fans in splits.

The actor, who recently launched her skincare brand 82E, featured in a social media post.



The clip was therefore shot ahead of the Bajirao Mastani's appearance at the FIFA world cup.

Deepika's long-time makeup artiste Sandhya Shekhar took the lead in the video as she massages the actor's face with products from her line of cosmetics.

She smiled brightly in the makeup chair and her laugh lines and wrinkles were clearly visible.

Her admirers therefore loved her for not hiding the texture of her real skin.

"I think it’s great that she’s showing her real skin. Her skin looks normal for someone in their mid to late 30s. We need more of this!"



Another wrote, "So happy they are showing her real skin! Especially wrinkles."

"I love the laugh lines on her face. My grandparents say it is the sign of a life well-lived and enjoyed. She looks gorgeous as usual."













