Armeena Rana Khan blessed with a precious little angel

Actress Armeena Rana Khan, who was pregnant, has now embraced motherhood.

The Bin Roye starlet is currently in Manchester, United Kingdom from where she announced the birth of a daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared the good news.

Her new child received a warm welcome with balloons and a birthday cake.

Ghana Ali, Sidra Batool, Babar Zaheer and many others congratulated the gorgeous actress on becoming mother.