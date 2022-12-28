Kareena Kapoor reveals dish ''paaya'' unites the Kapoor family

Kareena Kapoor reveals that one dish Kapoor family 'trips on' at gatherings

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor spoke about the Kapoor family's get-togethers and their favourite dish in a new interview.



It was recorded before she left for Europe ahead of the holiday season with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.



When asked what was more important for the Kapoor family 'food or acting', the Jab We Met actress told Brut India, "It is actually a really tough question to answer because the love and the passion for both the things is something that is of utmost priority to this family. Food also is a huge discussion."



Speaking further about the 'big dish that united the family', Kareena said, "I think it would have to be… the one big dish that we all love eating whenever we meet is paya... it is like a gravy, a curry. We kind of really, really trip on it."



"Whenever we are all together, I think we all have very loud voices. I think sometimes we are not even conversing. If someone had to hear us, it would be like 'are they fighting?' Because it would be like those big Italian families ke sab chilla rahe hai (everyone is shouting). You can't even understand, and have to be like 'what, what, what?' It is literally like that. Actually, we are having fun."

