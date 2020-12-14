Yasra Rizvi wants viewers to understand that actors only portray characters on screen Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Yasra Rizvi wants viewers to understand that actors only portray character on screen

Yasra Rizvi wants viewers to understand that actors only portray character on screen

One of Pakistan’s most recognized actors, Yasra Rizvi has marked her talent and acting in Pakistani dramas and films.

The young actress has been vocal in breaking stereotypes of the society with her art and acting skills. Rizvi, undoubtedly gave a stunning performance in her latest released series Churailsthat was praised by the film critics and at some point, hated for its bold content.

The Ayesha star recently opened up about addressing the issues of misconceptions that actors face in Pakistan for their negative portrayal in dramas or films.





Taking the issue to social media, the bold Churails actor said, “Actors who play characters of rapists and murderers are not actually rapists and murderers. They are not condoning or justifying such actions in real life by playing said characters.”

Rizvi, who is very selective when it comes to choosing a project is all set to star in upcoming television serial Dunk opposite Noman Ijaz, who is portraying the character of an accused harasser.





“This goes for all characters,” she clarified that “the only job of an actor is to do justice to the character they are playing and depict it with authenticity. Not to justify the politics or the morality of the character to general public or take responsibility for a fictional performance in the real world.”

To conclude her note, Rizvi remarked, “A realistic performance only makes them good at their job not target for public trial.”