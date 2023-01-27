Jemima Khan shares rich learning experience in Pakistan

Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith also known as Jemima Khan still has a connection to Pakistan and absorbed various lessons during her stay here which she expressed many times in her interview.

She was married to then cricketer and now politician Imran Khan Niazi in a public affair and our people received their new daughter-in-law with open arms.

In an interview with Geo, Khan says, "I learnt the concept of Neeyat while in Pakistan and now whenever I take up a project I keep a positive Neeyat."

When asked about what she would say to people who still love her back in Pakistan and always respond to her on social media, she replied, "Pakistan Zindabad."

Khan is currently busy with her movie What's Love Got To Do With It starring Sajal Aly, Shabana Azmi and many more set to hit screens soon.









