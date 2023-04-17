Shehveer Jaffry, Ayesha Baig channel Ertugrul and Halime Sultan in latest photoshoot

hehveer Jaffry, Ayesha Baig channel Ertugrul and Halime Sultan in latest photoshoot, fans drop hilarious comments

Popular social media star Shahveer Jaffry and his influencer wife Ayesha Baig slip into an Ertugrul-inspired outfit for a photo session.

Dirilis Ertugrul is a Turkish historical series based on the life of brave warriors fighting in the way of God.

Both Ayesha and Shahveer do a lot of photoshoots and make lots of reels together and fans love to see them.

Well their recent Turkish photography is going viral for all the right reasons.

Shahveer wears the warrior clothes, flaunting intense charm as the camera captures him sitting on a takht while his gorgeous wife gives out Halime Sultan vibes in a maroon and white velvet long traditional dress with a veil.





In one click you can see Ayesha acting like brave Ertugrul's wife as she tries to get hold of a pigeon.



Well social media does not approve of their looks and pass criticism.

Some give them funny names saying when one orders Halima and Ertugrul from Daraz while others hailed Ayesha more Turkish than her husband.

Check Out fan reactions:
































