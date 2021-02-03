Pankaj Tripathi values quality, does not worry if he ‘loses film projects Web Desk | February 03, 2021 'I am content with whatever I have with me,' says the actor

Pankaj Tripathi values quality, does not worry if he ‘loses film projects’

Pankaj Tripathi is one of India’s finest actors.

Although Tripathi started his career with a minor role in 2004 Omkara, it was not until 2015 that the star caught spotlight with his ground-breaking performance in Masaan.



Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, the Ludo actor revealed his secret to staying happy with the work he does.

“I am content with whatever I have with me. I am satisfied and I have conditioned myself such that my needs are limited. Hence, I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects. You should work for love primarily and I often let go off lucrative offers if they don’t match with my value system,” said the actor.

For Tripathi, 44, quality is more important than the number of films he does. The actor focuses on doing films that leave a mark in years to come.

“At this point in my life, if I work for anything except for the power of the stories that appeal to me, I’d be inauthentic to myself. I am happy with work coming my way. I am associating with collaborators who are making me better. And that’s enough to ensure I get a good night’s sleep. Aur kya chahiye!”