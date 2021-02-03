Why does Iqra Aziz prefer dramas over films? Web Desk | February 03, 2021 'People stay connected with their favourite artists through TV,' says Iqra

Why does Iqra Aziz prefer dramas over films?

Iqra Aziz is enjoying the golden period in her career as we speak.

With Geo Tv’s Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 all set to hit television, the actress is ready to win the hearts of millions of her followers.

Not to mention, the star is also speculated to debut in films with upcoming movie Half Fry, alongside husband Yasir Hussain.

With all that’s coming her way, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress spoke to Urdu News and shared her preferences when it comes to acting.

“I’ve received so much love and fame from television, that I didn’t find it necessary to star in films,” said Iqra.

For the 23-year-old actress, working in dramas is always going to be her first choice.

"I think TV is a big medium in Pakistan. In remote areas where there is no availability of TV cable or cinema, television is popular. People stay connected with their favourite artists through TV,” she said.