WANNA OPEN A FRIDGE ? . . Great but do you know what it means to be in charge of a fridge ? . . HARD WORD ! 30 days of constant presence, commitment, dedication... be there, find people to fill the fridge, welcome the workers and offer smiles, keep the place clean... . . We do not wanna scare you BUT you can not say we did not warn you . . Yet, if you have what it takes, it will be one of the most rewarding experience of your life DO you think you can do it ?

A post shared by Ramadan Sharing Fridges (@ramadanfridgesdxb) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:05am PDT