انٹرٹینمنٹ

Evidence of the harassment I had to endure at Nishat Hotel. Be aware if you lose a loved one and someone dies in your family while staying at Nishat - you cannot cry in your room otherwise people might drop business cards. @the_nishat also haha they have posted my pictures without my consent to get some free publicity wow !!

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:24am PDT