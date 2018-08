12 years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love struck by the #lovebug... thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 20, 2018 at 5:05am PDT