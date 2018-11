عدنان صدیقی ’کوکو کورینا‘ کے حق میں بول پڑے

View this post on Instagram

A few days ago Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan re-created Ko Ko Korina, which was probably considered the first true pop song in Pakistan. The original version that was sung by Ahmed Rushdi and featured superstar Waheed Murad is a classic and it will always remain one. I feel, subconsciously we’re drawing a comparison between the original and the new cover. But at the end of the day, it’s a new cover. It’s bound to be different from the original version. Both the artists received a lot of backlash from all quarters. I just feel that when artists attempt something new, as an audience you may or may not like it. We all are free to criticise or appreciate. But getting personal, giving mean or below the belt comments is not a sensible way to criticise something you don’t like. Some people liked and appreciated the cover, some didn’t. It’s not always mandatory that you like something an artist does. Usually, there’s a mixed response. Similarly in this case, the work of both the artists that have sung the cover version, will be liked irrespective of the negative comments they’ve received. . . . #cover #classic #thought #newversion #cokestudio #tuesday #evening #adnansiddiqui #instapost #instadaily #ahadrazamir #singing #mominamuhtehsan #artists #criticise #appreciate #optimism #constructivecriticism #instagood @ahadrazamir @mominamustehsan