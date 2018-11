کیمو تھراپی سے سونالی کی بینائی کمزور ہوئی

View this post on Instagram

Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn't read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew! The next book for SBC is set in the city I'm currently in, New York... it's called A Little Life by @hanyayanagihara. It's been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We've read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can't wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too. #SBCBookDiscussion #SBC #SonalisBookClub